Tech Crunch reports: “MGM (which is owned by Amazon) is making a viral video show based on footage from Ring security cameras (also owned by Amazon). The syndicated television show, “Ring Nation,” is poised to be a modern-day, surveillance-tinged spin on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” with Wanda Sykes as host. According to a report in Deadline, the show will feature Ring footage of ‘neighbors saving neighbors, marriage proposals, military reunions and silly animals.'”

