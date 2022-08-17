Variety reports: “Doha-based beIN Media Group and its flagship beIN Sports channel — which is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across the Middle East and North Africa — have forged an exclusive partnership with Twitter to share tailored content throughout the upcoming soccer tournament. The planet’s biggest soccer event, which will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18., will mark the first time the FIFA World Cup is held in the Arab world.”

