Decrypt reports: “Coinfund is betting big on Web3. While some of the biggest crypto companies continue to lay off employees, Coinfund is doubling down on the future of Web3. The crypto-focused investment firm announced Wednesday that it’s launching a massive $300 million venture capital fund for Web3 founders looking to finance their crypto projects. Adams Street Partners, StepStone Group, Accolade Partners, Theta Capital Management, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, and partners from Venrock are among those who have contributed to the fund.”

