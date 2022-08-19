Indie Wire reports: “Starting today, Discovery+ subscribers will have access to many of CNN’s most popular evergreen television series, including popular food shows “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and documentaries like “The History of Comedy” and “Diana.” The series can be found under a new CNN Originals hub on Discovery+, the latest addition to the popular documentary-heavy streaming service.”
