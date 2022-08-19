Tech Crunch reports: “To celebrate the premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” HBO Max is partnering with Snap to give users access to in-app AR experiences. For the show’s premiere on August 21, Snap and HBO Max are releasing a new selfie and worldview Lens, along with Landmarker Lenses, that let you immerse yourself into the show’s fantasy world. The selfie Lens transforms you into a fire-breathing dragon.”

