Digital Music News reports: “New York City-based label Republic Records launched a new Kids & Family division on August 19, focused on actively developing and releasing “family-friendly” content. The company’s VP of Marketing and Strategy, Bree Bowles, will head up the new venture. “Our mission is simple: produce world-class music that can be enjoyed by both kids and their parents, creating invaluable moments to connect in what is a distracting world,” says Bowles, who boasts over 15 years of experience in children’s entertainment with executive positions at Disney and Nickelodeon.”

