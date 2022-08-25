Finsmes reports: “thirdweb, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of a technology platform for building NFT and Web3 apps, raised $24M in Series A funding. The round was led by Haun Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Shopify and Polygon. The company intends to use the funds to accelerate platform development, add support for additional blockchains and grow the user base by onboarding hundreds of thousands of new brands, individuals and creators, driving mainstream adoption of Web3.”

