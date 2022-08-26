Musically reports: “Relaxation and meditation has been a big playlists category on the major music streaming services, while music has also been a prominent part of the key meditation and mindfulness apps. Now Deezer is experimenting with an app combining all this. It’s called ‘Zen by Deezer – Meditation’ and is currently being tested in Belgium as an iPhone app. It offers a range of music and content for activities including yoga, meditations, sleep and various emotional states. Users can connect the app to their existing Deezer accounts.”

Read More