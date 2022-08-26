SHARE

Musically reports: “Relaxation and meditation has been a big playlists category on the major music streaming services, while music has also been a prominent part of the key meditation and mindfulness apps. Now Deezer is experimenting with an app combining all this. It’s called ‘Zen by Deezer – Meditation’ and is currently being tested in Belgium as an iPhone app. It offers a range of music and content for activities including yoga, meditations, sleep and various emotional states. Users can connect the app to their existing Deezer accounts.”

Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR