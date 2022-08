Games Industry Biz reports: “Today, gaming firm Embracer Group announced that its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, various IPs – such as Tomb Raider – has completed.The deal was originally announced in May for the purchase amount of $300 million. As part of the purchase Embracer has acquired the rights to the Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain franchises, as well as more than 50 back catalog titles.”

