Venture Beat reports: “Chinese game publisher and internet firm NetEase has agreed to acquire Quantic Dream, the maker of narrative games such as Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain. The purchase price was not disclosed. The deal is a follow-up to a minority investment that NetEase made in Quantic Dream in 2019. NetEase Games, a division of NetEase Inc., has acquired Paris-based Quantic Dream, one of the prominent independent video game developers.”

