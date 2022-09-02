Pymnts reports: “Block, which was formerly called Square, has begun letting users of its Cash App make payments on eCommerce sites that aren’t part of the Square network. This replaces a system in which users could only make payments via Cash App Pay on Square terminals or online Square merchant partners, Tech Crunch reported Friday (Sept. 2). The launch includes the retailers American Eagle, Aerie, Tommy Hilfiger, Finish Line and JD Sports, with more merchants like Romwe, Savage x Fenty, SHEIN, thredUP and Wish set to join over the next few months, according to the report.”

