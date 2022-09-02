Games Industry Biz reports: “Riot Games has announced a partnership with charity Take This to support the mental health of players and content creators. Riot provided Take This with a grant back in May, the announcement said, leading to the creation of a program designed to “meet the needs of casual and professional streamers,” giving them practical tools to support their own wellbeing as well as the “mental health needs of their communities.” Several modules will be released, developed by Take This’ clinical experts Dr. Kelli Dunlap and Dr. Raffael Boccamazzo, with the first already available on Take This’ website and focusing on the topic of burnout in content creation.”

