IGN reports: “Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost €21.99 per month and 49,900 COP respectively. Friends & Family Plan members will gain all of the usual benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes cloud streaming and a rotating selection of games.”

