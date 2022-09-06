Business Wire reports: “Today, USC Games, ranked the #1 North American games program by Princeton Review eleven years running, and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced a multi-year partnership starting with a $3 million contribution to support the USC Games Gerald A. Lawson Fund with backing from the PlayStation Career Pathways Program. The partnership solidifies SIE as a major partner of USC Games’ efforts to provide support for Black and Indigenous students studying game development and design.”

