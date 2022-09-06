Music Ally reports: “Spotify has launched an open-source AI-powered tool called Basic Pitch. It’s an audio-to-MIDI converter: a user can upload an audio recording of an instrument, or a voice, and the tool uses machine learning via a neural network to transcribe that input into MIDI – the musical digital standard used by almost all electronic musical instruments. It means that your idly-plucked ukulele melody can then be used in a DAW like Garageband and be adapted or tweaked to “play” any digital instrument.”

Read More