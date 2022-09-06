IGN reports: “Top Gun: Maverick has crossed $700 million at the domestic box office to become the fifth-highest grossing movie in North American history. As reported by Variety, Top Gun: Maverick overtook Black Panther on its way to fifth place, and it also, according to Paramount, has become the only film to ever place first at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. Yes, Top Gun: Maverick, after 15 weeks in theaters, has managed to rise to the top once again with $7.9 million in ticket sales over this holiday weekend.”

