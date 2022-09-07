Music Ally reports: “Snapchat and Live Nation announced a partnership around augmented reality (AR) and live concerts earlier this year. Now we’re seeing how that plays out with specific artists. Lil Nas X is one of them. Fans at his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour are being given a physical ‘playbill’ which they can scan using Snapchat to unlock an AR experience and voice message. There’s also a ‘Lil Nas Transcending’ feature that will work with Snapchat’s camera during the show to add a layer of AR glitz that’s synchronised to the visuals on-stage.”

Read More