Deadline reports: “Lionsgate and Canada’s Bell Media are deepening their ties and signing a deal to co-develop comedy and drama television series aimed at the global market. A multi-year agreement will see Lionsgate become global distributor outside Canada for select Bell original programs produced in English and French, including those co-developed together. In Canada, Bell with have the distribution rights. The pair plans to find “unique” projects that are “relevant and relatable to audiences worldwide,” with their deal coming on the back of international hits from Canada such as Schitt’s Creek, which Canada-domiciled Lionsgate sells in the U.S.”

Read More