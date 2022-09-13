Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter is rolling out its redesigned Spaces tab, which includes podcasts, to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS. The social network says Blue subscribers on Android will get access to the redesigned Spaces tab soon. When Twitter first announced that it was adding podcasts to its platform via a redesigned Spaces tab, the company said they would be accessible to a group of global English-speaking audience on iOS and Android. Now, Twitter says it’s going to test out podcasts with Twitter Blue subscribers.”

