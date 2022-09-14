Yahoo reports: “When up-and-coming artists vie for the attention of A&Rs, producers and managers, it often means being ignored and discouraged, while music industry professionals end up flooded with DMs and emails that are nearly impossible to organize and sift through. Enter: Xposure Music, a Montreal-based start-up whose goal is to unlock a “new front door” to the music industry by providing a platform that benefits both musicians and those hoping to discover them. “We see our mission as not only streamlining access, but enabling serendipity,” Gregory Walfish, co-founder of Xposure, tells Variety.”

