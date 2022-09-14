Music Ally reports: “Doodles has become one of the more successful brands in visual NFTs, with a collection of 10,000 whose aesthetic we’d describe as ‘Adventure Time, but more pastel’, selling for tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now the team behind the collection is raising funding to push on. $54m to be precise, from funds including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six. We are using the funding to rapidly acquire a world-class team of engineers, creatives, marketers and business executives. As well as to fund product development, acquisitions, proprietary technology, media, and collector experiences,” said Doodles in its tweet-announcement of the news.”

