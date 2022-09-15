Yahoo Finance reports: “Snapchat’s messaging and video chat features first made their way to browsers back in July, but only in select markets and for Snapchat+ subscribers. Now, Snapchat for Web is finally available for all the messaging app’s users worldwide. It could be the better choice for users who have a lot of typing to do and messages to send, since they’ll be looking at a bigger screen and have access to a real keyboard. The web interface is pretty basic, but it can also be used to send photos and to make audio and video calls.”

