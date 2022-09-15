Yahoo Finance reports: “Snapchat’s messaging and video chat features first made their way to browsers back in July, but only in select markets and for Snapchat+ subscribers. Now, Snapchat for Web is finally available for all the messaging app’s users worldwide. It could be the better choice for users who have a lot of typing to do and messages to send, since they’ll be looking at a bigger screen and have access to a real keyboard. The web interface is pretty basic, but it can also be used to send photos and to make audio and video calls.”
Snapchat For Web Is Now Available For Everyone