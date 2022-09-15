Music Ally reports: “YouTube’s TikTok-style Shorts feature is growing rapidly: up to 30bn daily views and 1.5 billion monthly viewers according to the company’s latest stats. Musicians have played a prominent role in YouTube’s marketing efforts for Shorts so far: Blackpink, Ed Sheeran and BTS for example. Now YouTube is forging a deeper link between Shorts and its YouTube Music service with a feature called ‘Sounds on Shorts’. It’s a button at the bottom of every Shorts video that shows viewers other clips using the same audio.”

