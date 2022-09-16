Yahoo! Sports reports: “After years of preparations, the NFL crossed a digital rubicon on Thursday with its first “Thursday Night Football” game streamed on Amazon Prime. It’s the first time a game has been carried exclusively by a streaming service. That potentially industry-changing move was bound to come with some growing pains and critics, but the league at least found a good game to get started with the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of elite quarterbacks.”

Read More