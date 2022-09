Music Business Worldwide reports: “Web3 music-making startup Arpeggi Labs has raised USD $5.1 million in a seed round led by a16z crypto. The startup claims to be the first blockchain music creation platform, allowing creators to compose, collaborate and sell their music on the blockchain. The startup says that it lets musicians “compose and mint their songs as fully on-chain NFTs”. Arpeggi also claims that its Arpeggi Studio is the only on-chain digital audio workstation (DAW).”

Read More