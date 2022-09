Deadline reports: “FilmNation Entertainment’s (Arrival) newly launched film production label Infrared has signed a first-look movie production deal with Dave Bautista’s (Guardians Of The Galaxy) recently formed Dogbone Entertainment. Infrared, led by President of Production Drew Simon, and Dogbone Entertainment, run by Bautista, will focus on developing and producing features, many of which Bautista will act in and produce.”

