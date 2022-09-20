Ad Exchanger reports: “Walmart Connect has gotten a lot more Connect-y of late. Now the retail media platform is striking partnerships to measure social commerce on TikTok and Snap, CTV ads on Roku and live-shopping content with companies Firework and TalkShopLive. The Walmart ad business has had bursts of new partners since it settled on The Trade Desk as its DSP tech provider and rebranded to Connect last year. Ecommerce search ad specialists like Pacvue, Skai and Flywheel Digital were added as partners in 2021.”

