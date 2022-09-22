Variety reports: “Live sports streaming service DAZN has acquired rights to broadcast the English Football Association (FA) Women’s Super League soccer matches and Women’s FA Cup for two seasons across multiple territories including in their key markets of Spain, Japan, and Italy. Under the deal DAZN will be offering live and on-demand access to at least two FA Women’s Super League matches per round, while multiple Women’s FA Cup games will instead be visible for free on DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel for the next two seasons.”

