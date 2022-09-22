Digital Music News reports: “ByteDance-owned streaming service Resso has removed the music of commercially successful Sony Music Entertainment (SME) acts including Harry Styles and Doja Cat. All manner of disappointed fans took to social media to vent about the takedowns towards September’s beginning, but the song removals just recently entered the media spotlight. Moreover, Resso is available solely in Brazil, Indonesia, and India, which are home to a combined total of 1.9 billion individuals.”

