Games Industry Biz reports: “Women in Games, Epic Games and skincare brand Dove have partnered on a programme to increase diversity and representation of female characters in games. Called Real Virtual Beauty, the programme also aims at “supporting young girls with self-esteem education across the virtual world” across a series of actions. As part of the programme, the companies will run a “real beauty in games” training course, “inviting game creators to help reflect the diversity we see in everyday life, and to avoid contributing to stereotypes and biases in design.'”

