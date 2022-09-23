Tech Crunch reports: “TikTok is rolling out its comment dislike button globally to all users, the company announced on Friday. The short-form video app started testing the dislike button in April as a way for users to identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate. If you click the dislike button on a comment, the dislike won’t be public and commenters won’t be notified that their comment has been disliked.”

Read More