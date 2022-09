Games Industry Biz reports: “Bandai Namco Europe has launched the Bandai Namco Music Label, which will publish original soundtracks and scores from a number of the studio’s games. The label has published two albums so far — music from Elden Ring which came out earlier this month, and music from Tales of Arise, which releases today. In a statement, Bandai called music a “core component of the gaming experience,” and said that it aims to “bring video game music to as many listeners as possible.'”

