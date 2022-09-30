Games Industry Biz reports: “MiHoYo’s RPG Genshin Impact has generated $3.7 billion in player spending since its launch two years ago. The title, which came out September 28, 2020, is ranked as the third most profitable mobile game globally since that date, according to new data from Sensor Tower. Tencent reigns at the top of the chart with Honor of Kings, which generated $5.5 billion in the last two years, and PUBG Mobile, which follows with $4.9 billion made in the same period.”

Read More