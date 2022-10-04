Variety reports: “Amazon Studios is formalizing its commitment to the Latino community in Hollywood and beyond by partnering with Edward James Olmos’ Latino Film Institute, the Youth Cinema Project and local non-profit LA Collab, working together to strengthen the Hollywood pipeline. “As we strive to be a global entertainment destination, we acknowledge the power and importance of Latino audiences. In order to tell their rich and dynamic stories authentically, we need their skills and creative power both in front of and behind the camera,” stated Latasha Gillespie, global head of DEIA for Amazon Studios, Freevee and IMDb, in a press release announcing the news.”

Read More