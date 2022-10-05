IGN reports: “A new Disney Plus app is now available for Sony’s PlayStation 5 that allows users to stream their favourite movies, TV shows, originals, and more in 4K HDR quality. As noted by The Verge, PS5’s former version of the Disney+ app was actually a PS4 app that was running on the newer console, which meant visuals were capped at 1080p resolution, whereas the relaunched Disney+ app has been designed natively for PS5 and now supports 4K High-Dynamic Range playback across the service’s growing catalogue of titles.”

Read More