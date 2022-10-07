The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Spotify is set to cancel 10 of its original podcasts from studios Parcast and Gimlet over the next month, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Gimlet’s How To Save A Planet, Crime Show and Every Little Thing and Parcast’s Medical Murders, Female Criminals, Crimes of Passion, Dictator, Mythology, Haunted Places and Urban Legends will wrap up in the next month. Parcast’s Horoscope Today, representing the eleventh show impacted, will also shut down, though that won’t take place until next year during the second quarter.”

