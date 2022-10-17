Music Ally reports: “Girls I Rate is the non-profit organisation campaigning for gender equality and female representation and recognition in the creative industries. It’s also hoping to find the next wave of talented songwriters and producers with its new GETHEARD Future Hitmaker competition. It’s open to women music creators aged 16-30, who can submit their tracks to get feedback from a panel of experts. PRS for Music and Sony Music Publishing are backing the contest this year, while a partnership with BBC Music Introducing will see some of the best entries broadcast on local radio stations around the UK.”

