Music Business Worldwide reports: “Social media service Pinterest has struck new partnerships with Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell Music, BMG and Merlin, the global rights agency for the independent label sector. According to a press release announcing the string of partnerships, “through these new deals, users will now be able to add tracks from Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Anitta, and many more to their Idea Pins”. Launched in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland in May 2021, Pinterest’s ‘Idea Pins’ let creators publish short-form video content directly to Pinterest.”

