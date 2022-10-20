Deadline reports: “Despite strong tune-in for the start of the NFL and college football seasons, broadcast and cable TV viewership still didn’t measure up to streaming in the month of September, Nielsen said. The firm’s monthly edition of The Gauge, released this morning, has streaming as a category at 36.9% of overall viewing, compared with cable at 33.8% and broadcast at 24.2%. The broadcast category surged more than 12% in September, driven by a massive 222% uptick in sports viewing as NFL and college games continued to set records.”

