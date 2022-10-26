Variety reports: “ESPN has sold a majority stake in the X Games — its 27-year-old extreme sports event franchise — to private-equity firm MSP Sports Capital. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. MSP will assume day-to-day operational control of the X Games business, which will spin off from ESPN. ESPN Productions Inc. will retain a minority, non-controlling stake in X Games, and ESPN will continue to serve as the U.S. linear broadcast partner as part of a multiyear agreement inked in conjunction with the transaction.”

Read More