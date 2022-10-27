IGN reports: “Digital collectible card game Marvel Snap is off to a hot start after earning $2 million in its first week on the market. As reported by mobilegamer.biz, Marvel Snap reportedly raked in $1.3 million on iOS devices and $737,000 on Android. It also accrued 5.3 million downloads since its launch on October 17, though interestingly, these numbers were split the opposite way, with 3.8 million on Android and 1.5 million on iOS. Marvel Snap has been most popular in North America so far, currently sitting at the top of the iOS charts in the U.S. and Canada. 1.3 million of its downloads were in the U.S., followed by 433,000 in Brazil, 342,000 in Italy, 325,000 in Indonesia, and 256,000 in Thailand.”

