Variety reports: “Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television banner have set a three-project partnership with Lusid Media, Variety has learned exclusively. The companies have already set up the first project under the deal. Exact details are being kept under wraps, but it is known to be an unscripted true crime series at Peacock that is slated to debut in 2023. Jackson will executive produce the series and will work with Lusid to develop two more projects under the deal. “I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together, and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year,” Jackson said.”

