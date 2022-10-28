Yahoo! reports: “Rihanna dropped her first single in six years on Thursday night: “Lift Me Up,” the first track to emerge from Marvel’s blockbuster sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The song, a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, was written by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, Rihanna, top film composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler; it is one of two songs from the film, which premieres in theaters on Nov. 11. Few other details have been released about the song, or the soundtrack album that Rihanna is said to be curating in a manner similar to the way Kendrick Lamar helmed the first film’s album.”

