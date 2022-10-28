CNN reports: “Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company confirmed in a securities filing Friday, putting the world’s richest man in charge of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. The company said the deal “became effective” on Thursday, as part of a filing notifying its intention to de-list from the New York Stock Exchange. The confirmation comes after a source familiar with the deal told CNN the deal had closed Thursday night. Musk also appeared to acknowledge the takeover in a tweet Thursday night saying, “the bird is freed.” The deal’s closing removes a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over Twitter’s business, employees and shareholders for much of the year.”

Read More