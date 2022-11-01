Deadline reports: “Ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV is tripling its offering of series from the CBS vault in the latest deepening of ties between the two Paramount Global divisions. By the end of 2022, more than 6,300 episodes from CBS, including mainstays like Taxi, Matlock, Touched by an Angel and Beverly Hills 90210, will join Pluto’s roster of free, on-demand titles. Plus, nine classic shows, including Cheers, Frasier and Star Trek, will be featured in the lineups of various 24/7 streaming channels. Pluto has been one of the biggest purveyors of free, ad-supported TV (aka FAST), which provides a cable-like experience suitable for channel surfing within the digital environment of streaming. The startup was acquired by Viacom in 2019 and has gone on to become a cornerstone of Paramount Global.”

