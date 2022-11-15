The Verge reports: “Nike’s still planning to get in on the non-fungible token (NFT) game, even though the NFT market is plummeting and the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume went bankrupt last week. The company’s launching what it calls .Swoosh, a Web3 platform that will eventually let users buy, sell, and trade virtual shoes and apparel. Nike didn’t offer too many details about what exactly to expect but suggests that you will one day be able to use its assets as wearable items in digital games and “other immersive experiences.” While signups for the platform open on November 18th, don’t expect to actually buy anything: .Swoosh’s first digital collection doesn’t come out until next January.”

