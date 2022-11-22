Digital Music News reports: “The deal was signed between the game’s developer, Flint, and HYBE IM, a gaming subsidiary that HYBE Corporation, the largest K-pop entertainment company in the world, founded last March. HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk made the announcement at the G-Star 2022 annual game festival held at Bexco, Busan. “Gaming is a very attractive form of content which compactly holds all of the factors of entertainment,” says Bang. “Through the game business, HYBE will be able to provide its customers with a newer, more fun, and more diverse pass-time. “HYBE’s game business will evolve in (its) own unique way, fusing with its other projects and strengthening the value of the entertainment business,” he adds.”

