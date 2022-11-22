Music Business Worldwide reports: “Universal Music Group-owned Deutsche Grammophon, which claims to be the world’s oldest record label, just launched its own high-res classical music streaming service. Called STAGE+, the service is described by Deutsche Grammophon in a press release as “ground-breaking”. The label calls it the “latest milestone in classical music’s digital development”. According to the STAGE+ website, a subscription for the service will cost EUR €14.90 per month, or €149 per year. The move brings two rising music business trends into sharp focus – the first of which is Classical music’s streaming age renaissance.”

Read More