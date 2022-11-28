Deadline reports: “The United States went head-to-head with England on Friday in a historic World Cup match that drew 15.4M viewers for Fox. The game, which ended in a 0-0 draw, is now one of the most-watched men’s soccer match on U.S. television. The current record holder is still the USA’s 2-2 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in 2014, which was watched by 24.7M people. Friday’s match is by far the most-watched game of the 2022 World Cup so far in the U.S. Another 4.6M tuned in via Telemundo Deportes’ Spanish-language coverage of the match on Telemundo, Peacock and digital platforms. That’s the second most-watched World Cup Group Stage Match featuring a U.S. team in Spanish-language history — up 33% for the U.S.’ first match against Wales.”

