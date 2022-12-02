The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Inevitable Foundation and Spotify have partnered on a new program geared towards improving accessibility in the podcasting space on both sides of the mic. Elevate for Podcasters will offer both financial support and creative development opportunities for disabled fiction podcasters looking to amplify their voice and advance in the industry. Recipients will receive $10,000 grants which can be used for professional development, equipment, living expenses, accommodations, marketing and IP acquisition. Those selected for the program will also have access to mentorship and community-building opportunities.”

